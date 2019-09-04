 Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Foxx, Brie Larson Star in ‘Just Mercy’ Teaser – Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe 1331: Harry Styles
Read Next Will Smith, Martin Lawrence Reunite in 'Bad Boys For Life' Trailer Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Movies Movie News

Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Foxx, Brie Larson Battle for Justice in ‘Just Mercy’ Trailer

Historical drama centers on civil rights lawyer Bryan Stevenson

By

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All

Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Foxx and Brie Larson star in the historical drama Just Mercy, which released its first trailer today. The film arrives in theaters this December.

Taking place in 1987 and based on a true story, Just Mercy centers on the lawyer Bryan Stevenson (Jordan) as he heads to Alabama to defend black inmates on death row who were wrongly condemned or who were not afforded proper representation, with the support of local advocate Eva Ansley (Larson). The film will put particular focus on the case of Walter McMillian (Foxx), who was sentenced to death for the murder of an 18-year-old girl, despite a preponderance of evidence proving his innocence.

“In the years that follow, Bryan becomes embroiled in a labyrinth of legal and political maneuverings and overt and unabashed racism as he fights for Walter, and others like him, with the odds—and the system—stacked against them,” the film’s synopsis states.

The main cast also includes Rob Morgan, Tim Blake Nelson, Rafe Spall, O’Shea Jackson Jr. and Karan Kendrick. Just Mercy is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton (The Glass CastleShort Term 12) from a screenplay he wrote, based on Stevenson’s best-selling nonfiction memoir Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1331: Harry Styles
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad