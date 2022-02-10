See ‘Jurassic Park’ Gang Reunite, Fight Dinosaurs in ‘Jurassic World Dominion’ Trailer

Life continues to find a way in the official trailer for Jurassic World Dominion, the series’ latest dino epic due out June 10.

The clip features Owen Pratt as Chris Grady, herding the gargantuan creatures like a cowboy as the voice of character John Hammond, Jurassic Park’s founder, narrates some of his famous lines: “I wanted to show them something that wasn’t an illusion, something that was real, something they could see and touch.” Well, as Hammond learned in 1993 and the Dominion trailer shows, playing God has ramifications. “Humans and dinosaurs can’t coexist,” says one of the characters amid scenes that take place in the snow, in the jungle, and at sea. This time, the dinosaurs are angrier, more destructive (a pterodactyl attacks a plane!), and bigger. “Bigger … why do they always have to go bigger?” asks Jeff Goldblum as Dr. Ian Malcolm, depressed.

One of the most exciting moments of the trailer is when they reintroduce Laura Dern as Dr. Ellie Sattler and Sam Neill as Dr. Alan Grant, who have both been absent from the series since Jurassic Park III. The film also features Bryce Dallas Howard, who has played Claire Dearing, and BD Wong, who plays Dr. Henry Wu, in the previous two Jurassic World movies. Newcomers include DeWanda Wise (She’s Gotta Have It), Mamoudou Athie (Archive 81), Dichen Lachman (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Scott Haze (Minari), and Campbell Scott (The Amazing Spider-Man 2). Jurassic World filmmaker Colin Treverrow directs, while Steven Spielberg serves as one of the executive producers.

The clip bills the film as “the epic conclusion of the Jurassic era.” You know what that means… up next: Triassic Park.