‘Jurassic Park,’ ‘The Shining,’ ‘Monterey Pop’ Added to National Film Registry

Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park, Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining and D.A. Pennebaker’s concert film Monterey Pop were among the 25 films added to the Library of Congress’ National Film Registry, which recognizes motion pictures that are “culturally, historically or aesthetically” significant.

“The National Film Registry turns 30 this year and for those three decades, we have been recognizing, celebrating and preserving this distinctive medium,” Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden said Thursday. “These cinematic treasures must be protected because they document our history, culture, hopes and dreams.”

“It was for us a vast undertaking,” Pennebaker said of Monterey Pop in a statement. “We were using all five of our homemade cameras, some with twelve hundred foot reels we’d never tried before, praying they’d all work, and that it turned out as wonderful as it did I can still scarcely believe. But every camera was guided by an artist, some for the first time, looking for the poetry of the music and its artists as never before. It was an inspired crew and every member of it earned this selection into the National Film Registry. They were the best.”

Ang Lee’s Brokeback Mountain, Hollywood’s first gay love story to feature A-list actors, was also added to the National Film Registry; that 2005 film is now the youngest in the Library of Congress’ collection, overtaking 2000’s Memento.

“I didn’t intend to make a statement with Brokeback Mountain,” Lee said in a statement. “I simply wanted to tell a purely Western love story between two cowboys. To my great surprise, the film ended up striking a deep chord with audiences; the movie became a part of the culture, a reflection of the darkness and light—of violent prejudice and enduring love—in the rocky landscape of the American heart. More than a decade has passed since Brokeback Mountain was released, but I hope that this film, a small movie with wide open spaces, continues to express something both fresh and fundamental about my adopted country.”

This year’s additions include noir classics (Orson Welles’ The Lady from Shanghai, John Sturges’ Bad Day at Black Rock, Alfred Hitchcock’s Rebecca, Samuel Fuller’s Pickup on South Street), Technicolor musicals (My Fair Lady, On the Town), comedies (Broadcast News, Smoke Signals, Buster Keaton’s The Navigator), animated films (Disney’s Cinderella) and century-old film footage.

The 2018 selections also “showcased the ethnic diversity of American cinema” with Kasi Lemmons’ 1997 drama Eve’s Bayou, the short animated film Hair Piece: A Film for Nappy-Headed People and 1998 Sundance hit Smoke Signals, “a contemporary film showcasing Native Americans.”

“It’s such an honor to return from production on my fifth film, Harriet, to find that my first, Eve’s Bayou, is being included in the National Film Registry,” Lemmons said in a statement. “As a Black woman filmmaker it is particularly meaningful to me, and to future generations of filmmakers, that the Library of Congress values diversity of culture, perspective and expression in American cinema and recognizes Eve’s Bayou as worthy of preservation. I’m thrilled that Eve’s Bayou is being included in the class of 2018!”

The Library of Congress also added an 1898 short titled “Something Good – Negro Kiss,” that “according to scholars and archivists, this recently discovered 29-second film may represent the earliest example of African-American intimacy on-screen.”

See the full list of Library of Congress’ National Film Registry 2018 additions below:

Bad Day at Black Rock (1955)

Broadcast News (1987)

Brokeback Mountain (2005)

Cinderella (1950)

Days of Wine and Roses (1962)

Dixon-Wanamaker Expedition to Crow Agency (1908)

Eve’s Bayou (1997)

The Girl Without a Soul (1917)

Hair Piece: A Film for Nappy-Headed People (1984)

Hearts and Minds (1974)

Hud (1963)

The Informer (1935)

Jurassic Park (1993)

The Lady From Shanghai (1947)

Leave Her to Heaven (1945)

Monterey Pop (1968)

My Fair Lady (1964)

The Navigator (1924)

On the Town (1949)

One-Eyed Jacks (1961)

Pickup on South Street (1953)

Rebecca (1940)

The Shining (1980)

Smoke Signals (1998)

Something Good – Negro Kiss (1898)