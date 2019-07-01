‘Jumanji: The Next Level’ Trailer Puts Clever Spin on ‘World’s Most Dangerous Game’

A group of high school students – and two septuagenarians – get sucked into a malfunctioning video game in the new trailer for Jumanji: The Next Level, the sequel to the reboot of the 1995 adventure film.

The sequel picks up where 2017’s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle left off with one notable hitch: Instead of serving as the in-game avatars for a pair of teenagers, Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart become the video game characters of very confused senior citizens played by Danny DeVito and Danny Glover, respectively.

“In Jumanji: The Next Level, the gang is back but the game has changed,” the film’s synopsis states. “As they return to Jumanji to rescue one of their own, they discover that nothing is as they expect. The players will have to brave parts unknown and unexplored, from the arid deserts to the snowy mountains, in order to escape the world’s most dangerous game.”

Jumanji: The Next Level opens December 13th. In July 2020, Johnson will also star in the sort-of-similar action film Jungle Cruise, based on the Disney theme park ride.