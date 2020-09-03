Julianne Moore Stars as Gloria Steinem in ‘The Glorias’ Trailer

The first trailer for The Glorias — based on feminist pioneer Gloria Steinem’s autobiography My Life on the Road — is out now. The film stars Julianne Moore, Alicia Vikander, Lulu Wilson and Ryan Keira Armstrong as Steinem during various stages of her life, with a supporting cast that includes Alicia Vikander, Bette Midler, Janelle Monáe, Lorraine Toussaint, Lulu Wilson, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Kimberly Guerrero and Monica Sanchez.

Directed by Julie Taymor (Frida, the Broadway adaptation of The Lion King), The Glorias follows Steinem’s journey leading the women’s liberation movement — from her time in India as a young woman and the founding of Ms. magazine in New York to her role in the rise of the women’s rights movement in the Sixties and her leadership during the historic 1977 National Women’s Conference. Along with Steinem, the film pays tribute to several other prominent leaders of the movement, including Dorothy Pitman Hughes (Monáe), Flo Kennedy (Toussaint), Bella Abzug (Midler), Dolores Huerta (Sanchez) and Wilma Mankiller (Guerrero).

Taymor adapted My Life on the Road with screenwriter and professor Sarah Ruhl, known as the playwright for Eurydice and In the Next Room (or the Vibrator Play). The film was produced by Taymor, Lynn Hendee and Alex Saks.