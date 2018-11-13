‘Gloria Bell’ Trailer: Julianne Moore as Divorcée Finds New Love on Dance Floor

Julianne Moore’s hits the dance floor and discovers new love following divorce in the new trailer for Gloria Bell. Directed by Sebastián Lelio, the film is a remake of his own 2013 Chilean-Spanish dramedy, Gloria.

In the clip, Moore works through the aftermath of divorce – touching base with her son, going through the motions of work – and at night, she cuts loose to disco music at nightclubs, where she meets Arnold (John Turturro). There is strong chemistry and their relationship blossoms as Gloria navigates this new chapter in her life, until Arnold meets Gloria’s ex-husband and family and tensions mount.

The film, which hits theaters on March 8th, premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, where Rolling Stone‘s Peter Travers named Moore’s performance as a possible 2019 Best Actress Oscar contender.

The cast includes Michael Cera as Gloria’s son, Caren Pistorius, Brad Garrett, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Rita Wilson, Sean Astin and Holland Taylor. It’s Lelio’s third recently released film, following his Oscar-winning foreign movie A Fantastic Woman and the Rachel Weisz and Rachel McAdams-starring Disobedience.