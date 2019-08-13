Watch Josh Gad and James Corden get Fired From ‘Hobbs & Shaw’

Josh Gad and James Corden have somehow never made a film together, which may be for good reason. In a segment on The Late Late Show, the duo reveal a series of failed movie acting jobs, including stints in Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood and Hobbs & Shaw. While the actors may not have made the final cuts, they were certainly entertaining.

In the clip, Gad and Corden (a.k.a. Olaf and Peter Rabbit) discuss how they’ve never worked together. “And then one day the phone rang and it was Quentin,” Corden says. “He needed two hot guys for the leads,” Gad adds. The duo take on the roles that eventually went to Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, but Corden fails to light and then smoke the cigarette required for the job.

“Just when we thought we were out of luck we got a phone call from the producers of the Fast and the Furious,” Gad says, noting they were offered the leads in Hobbs & Shaw. That one goes even worse when they can’t steal a car, so the actors are fired again. “That’s show biz for you,” Corden notes. “One minute you’re the cock of the walk, the next minute you’re being escorted off the set with a backpack full of stolen iPhone chargers.”

😂👏🏾 I’m 99.8% sure that @JKCorden and @joshgad make a much cooler team than me and ol’ prepubescent, nasally Harry Potter Statham. @HobbsAndShaw https://t.co/WURyvlBgFj — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 13, 2019

Their final chance comes in the form of Toy Story 4, where they don costumes for Buzz Lightyear and Woody. It doesn’t quite turn out as Gad and Corden expect, but at least no one is fired this time.