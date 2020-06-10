Joseph Gordon-Levitt Thwarts Airplane Hijackers in Tense ‘7500’ Trailer

Joseph Gordon-Levitt plays an airline pilot forced to fend off hijackers at the cockpit door in the new trailer for Amazon Prime Video’s 7500. The film will arrive on the streaming service June 19th.

The suspenseful preview lays out the film’s premise: After terrorists fail to storm the plane’s cockpit, Gordon-Levitt’s Tobias, a co-pilot on the airplane, must weigh following orders to keep the door closed with the terrorists’ threats to kill hostages with makeshift knives if he doesn’t obey. “7500” is airplane emergency code for an attempted hijacking.

“It looks like a routine day at work for Tobias, a soft-spoken young American co-pilot on a flight from Berlin to Paris as he runs through the preflight checklist with Michael, the pilot, and chats with Gökce, his flight-attendant girlfriend,” Amazon Prime Video said of 7500. “But shortly after takeoff, terrorists armed with makeshift knives suddenly storm the cockpit, seriously wounding Michael and slashing Tobias’ arm.

“Temporarily managing to fend off the attackers, a terrified Tobias contacts ground control to plan an emergency landing. But when the hijackers kill a passenger and threaten to murder more innocent people if he doesn’t let them back into the cockpit, this ordinary man faces an excruciating test.”