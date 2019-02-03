Jordan Peele’s ‘Us’ Reveals New Trailer Ahead of Super Bowl

Ahead of Super Bowl LIII, Jordan Peele has dropped the second trailer for his forthcoming horror film Us.

The latest visual debuted Sunday alongside the launch of the Get Out director’s new subreddit for his company Monkeypaw Productions.

The first trailer for Us, which dropped in December, highlights a typical family vacation that turns into a nightmare when a family encounters their doppelgängers.

In the horror film’s latest trailer, more details are revealed from Lupita Nyong’o’s character who points out a series of coincidences she’s observed since the start of their trip. “It’s like there’s this black cloud heading in over us,” she says. The film’s description gives more insight into her character saying she’s “haunted by an unexplainable and unresolved trauma from her past and compounded by a string of eerie coincidences.”

Unlike Get Out, which focused heavily on racial commentary, Us will function more as a typical horror movie.

“It’s important to me that we can tell black stories without it being about race,” Peele told Rolling Stone in the latest issue’s cover story. “I realized I had never seen a horror movie of this kind, where there’s an African-American family at the center that just is. After you get over the initial realization that you’re watching a black family in a horror film, you’re just watching a movie. You’re just watching people. I feel like it proves a very valid and different point than Get Out, which is, not everything is about race. Get Out proved the point that everything is about race. I’ve proved both points!”

Winston Duke, Elisabeth Moss, Tim Heidecker, Evan Alex, and Shahadi Wright Joseph also star in Peele’s upcoming movie. Us is set to hit theaters March 22.