Jordan Peele Drops First Trailer for Upcoming Horror Epic ‘Nope’

Jordan Peele has revealed the first trailer for the writer-director’s latest “horror epic” Nope, out July 22.

After scaring audiences with bodysnatchers in Get Out and doppelgängers in Us, Peele focuses on otherworldly terrors in his latest film, as something mysterious in the sky haunts the only black-owned Hollywood horse ranch.

Get Out star Daniel Kaluuya reunites with Peele in Nope, which also stars Keke Palmer an Steven Yuen as “residents in a lonely gulch of inland California who bear witness to an uncanny and chilling discovery,” Universal Pictures said of Nope, adding that Peele “reimagines the summer movie with a new pop nightmare.”

Peele first revealed his third film Nope with an ominous movie poster on July 22, 2021, exactly one year before the film’s release. In addition to his previous two horror classics, Peele also co-wrote the Candyman reboot and served as producer on Lovecraft Country, The Twilight Zone reboot, and the time-travel thriller Antebellum.