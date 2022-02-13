 Jordan Peele Drops First Trailer for Upcoming Horror Epic 'Nope' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Kanye West Makes Surprise Appearance at 'Jeen-Yuhs' Los Angeles Screening
Home Movies Movie News

Jordan Peele Drops First Trailer for Upcoming Horror Epic ‘Nope’

Get Out and Us writer-director’s third film arrives July 22

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All

Jordan Peele has revealed the first trailer for the writer-director’s latest “horror epic” Nope, out July 22.

After scaring audiences with bodysnatchers in Get Out and doppelgängers in Us, Peele focuses on otherworldly terrors in his latest film, as something mysterious in the sky haunts the only black-owned Hollywood horse ranch.

 Get Out star Daniel Kaluuya reunites with Peele in Nope, which also stars Keke Palmer an Steven Yuen as “residents in a lonely gulch of inland California who bear witness to an uncanny and chilling discovery,” Universal Pictures said of Nope, adding that Peele “reimagines the summer movie with a new pop nightmare.”

Peele first revealed his third film Nope with an ominous movie poster on July 22, 2021, exactly one year before the film’s release. In addition to his previous two horror classics, Peele also co-wrote the Candyman reboot and served as producer on Lovecraft CountryThe Twilight Zone reboot, and the time-travel thriller Antebellum.

In This Article: Jordan Peele

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1361: How Jennifer Lopez Broke All the Rules to Get to the Top
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.