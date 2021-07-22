Jordan Peele Reveals Title of Next Horror Film: ‘Nope’

Jordan Peele revealed Thursday that his next film, Nope, will arrive in theaters exactly one year from today, July 22nd, 2022.

The director shared scant details about the film, only posting a cloud emoji with a photo of the movie poster, which shows an ominous cloud hovering over a desolate mountain city. The Nope movie poster also describes the film as Peele’s “new terror,” with Get Out vet Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, and Minari actor Steven Yeun among the cast members.

Production on the film reportedly began last month in Los Angeles.

Nope marks Peele’s third film, following his breakout 2017 directorial debut Get Out and his 2019 horror flick Us; Peele is also a co-writer on the upcoming Candyman reboot and served as producer on Lovecraft Country, The Twilight Zone reboot, and the time-travel thriller Antebellum.