Watch the Terrifying First Trailer for Jordan Peele’s New Movie ‘Us’

Jordan Peele blew your mind with the Sunken Place. Now the Get Out director wants to give you a full-blown heart attack. The blood-soaked trailer for his new film, Us, reveals the director is planting his flag firmly on planet horror.

The clip begins with a happy family of four — Lupita Nyong’o and Winston Duke play the parents, Shahadi Wright Joseph and Evan Alex are their young daughter and son — piling into their car on a bright summer day and rolling down the highway as they sing along to the 1995 Luniz jam “I Got Five on It.”

At the beach, they set up camp with friends (another couple played by Elisabeth Moss and Tim Heidecker), cracking open drinks, chit-chatting, digging feet into the sand … until the boy runs down the beach to where a hulking man stands, dressed in decidedly un-beachy pants and full sleeves, blood dripping from his hands.

Back home at night, the family is shaken again when four figures appear in shadow at the edge of the driveway. Soon the menaces are inside the house, pulling off stocking-like masks to reveal distorted versions of our hero family’s faces. Eyes widening in fear, Wright Joseph half-whispers: “It’s us.” Then all hell breaks loose — there’s blood, scissors, screaming, bunnies, fire, a bloody Moss crawling for her life, a bloodier Nyong’o screaming and darting down a Kubrickian hallway, more scissors, more blood.

In a taped message at a trailer-reveal event last week, Peele said that his aim with the film is to create “a new horror mythology,” adding, “stories about monsters are the best way of getting at deeper truths and facing our fears as a society.” The message this time: “We are our own worst enemies.” He also called the clip “an eerie, creepy-ass gift” for Christmas. Happy holidays!

Us hits theaters on March 15th.