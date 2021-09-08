 Jonathan Majors Pens Touching Tribute to Michael K. Williams - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Marjorie Taylor Greene Will Literally Have to Pay for Her Refusal to Wear a Mask
Home Movies Movie News

Jonathan Majors Honors Michael K. Williams: ‘A Man Who Put Others Ahead of Himself at Every Turn’

The two actors worked together on the mini-series When We Rise, as well as Lovecraft Country

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All
michael k. williams

"On this day my heart sits in pieces, to have lost this warrior, this ferocious angel, this unique artist, my friend, the protector of the promise and my brother," Jonathan Majors said of Michael K. Williams.

Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic/Getty

Actor Jonathan Majors remembered late co-star Michael K. Williams as “an angel — a guardian angel — a man who put others ahead of himself at every turn,” in a new tribute in Variety.

Majors and Williams first worked together on the 2017 mini-series When We Rise, in which they both played LGBTQ activist Ken Jones at different parts of his life. Although they shared no scenes, Majors said, playing the same character created a strong bond between them, which later served as “the bedrock” of their second project together, Lovecraft Country.

Majors said ahead of Lovecraft Country, he and Williams made a promise “to be our brother’s keeper,” to “look after each other, on-screen and off. We were aware of the challenges — that the characters we were to play held a mirror up to both of us — and the expense of spirit to tell this story we both knew would require a herculean amount of our private selves… In this case, the love, respect and trust that was shared off-screen as men, as Black men, as artists, as spiritual beings and at times tormented souls, catapulted us onto the screen.”

Related Stories

'The Wire' Star Felicia 'Snoop' Pearson Pays Tribute to Her 'Family' Michael K. Williams
Ava DuVernay Pays Tribute to Michael K. Williams: 'You Moved Many'

Related Stories

elvis presley
Elvis Presley: His 10 Best Country Songs
The 80 Greatest Dylan Covers of All Time

Powerful as that covenant was in their working relationship, Majors noted Williams lived by it even when it came to more quotidian matters, like, “picking up the bill, buying me underwear in San Francisco, as I had somehow run out of clean underthings, or teaching me the nuances of cologne and candle shopping.”

Majors closed his tribute by saying: “On this day my heart sits in pieces, to have lost this warrior, this ferocious angel, this unique artist, my friend, the protector of the promise and my brother. Words fail, but I feel him near, watching over us all. Everyone he touched will understand that he is not far away. Though gone, he’s closer than we think. Resting finally, taking his joy and might to another space and continuing with fervor the pledge ‘I am my brother’s keeper,’ smiling that toothy grin, his eyes shining and his raspy voice whispering, ‘I love you,’ only now sporting his newly minted wings.”

In This Article: Jonathan Majors, Michael K. Williams

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1353: Billie Eilish and the Pursuit of Happiness
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.