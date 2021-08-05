Jon Stewart Advocates for 9/11 First Responders in New Documentary Trailer

Jon Stewart is featured in the trailer for No Responders Left Behind, a new documentary on the fight for first responders of the September 11th attacks to receive healthcare benefits.

The documentary is largely focused on the work of activist John Feal and his FealGood Foundation, which has worked to reclaim healthcare rights for the thousands of first responders who are suffering from life-threatening and debilitating illnesses due to the toxins released at Ground Zero on 9/11.

“I see these guys, married with kids, who are losing their houses, their health,” Feal says in a scene in front of the 9/11 Memorial in New York.

In solidarity with Feal, Stewart fiercely spoke out against the failures of Congress to help 9/11 survivors in a highly publicized 2019 hearing.

“When something like this takes this long, and is this hard, something is wrong with that system,” Stewart notes later in an on-camera interview.

That event, along with other actions of the FealGood Foundation over the past five years, is captured in No Responders Left Behind, which premieres September 9th on the Discovery+ streaming service.