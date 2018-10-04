Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1320: October 3rd, 2018
Read Next Taibbi: Chatting With Bernie Sanders About a Looming Financial Crisis Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Movies Movie News

Jon Stewart to Direct Political Satire ‘Irresistible’

Film based on original idea by former ‘The Daily Show’ host

By

Reporter

Althea Legaspi's Most Recent Stories

View All
Comedian Jon Stewart performs on stage during the 11th Annual Stand Up for Heroes benefit, presented by the New York Comedy Festival and The Bob Woodruff Foundation, at the Theater at Madison Square Garden, in New York11th Annual Stand Up for Heroes, New York, USA - 07 Nov 2017

Jon Stewart is slated to direct political satire 'Irresistible.'

Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Jon Stewart will return to the director’s chair for upcoming political satire, Irresistible, Variety reports.

The former The Daily Show host is slated to direct the film, which is based on his original idea. Steve Carell, a former Daily Show correspondent during the Stewart era, is reportedly the top choice to star, though financing and scheduling is still being established.

Stewart made his directorial debut with 2014’s Rosewater, which is based on the true story of Iranian journalist Maziar Bahari, who was jailed on charges of espionage and interrogated after covering Iran’s 2009 presidential elections. Stewart took a Daily Show sabbatical to direct the film before he fully departed the Comedy Central show in 2015.

Irresistible is in the early stages of development, with financiers and distributors discussions in the works and plot details have not yet been unveiled. Stewart will produce the movie, alongside Brad Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment.

In This Article: Jon Stewart

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1320: October 3rd, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad