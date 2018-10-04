Jon Stewart to Direct Political Satire ‘Irresistible’

Jon Stewart will return to the director’s chair for upcoming political satire, Irresistible, Variety reports.

The former The Daily Show host is slated to direct the film, which is based on his original idea. Steve Carell, a former Daily Show correspondent during the Stewart era, is reportedly the top choice to star, though financing and scheduling is still being established.

Stewart made his directorial debut with 2014’s Rosewater, which is based on the true story of Iranian journalist Maziar Bahari, who was jailed on charges of espionage and interrogated after covering Iran’s 2009 presidential elections. Stewart took a Daily Show sabbatical to direct the film before he fully departed the Comedy Central show in 2015.

Irresistible is in the early stages of development, with financiers and distributors discussions in the works and plot details have not yet been unveiled. Stewart will produce the movie, alongside Brad Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment.