 Jon Batiste to Make Acting Debut in 'The Color Purple' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Donavon Frankenreiter Nails Surf-Summer Style With New Sanuk Collection
Home Movies Movie News

Jon Batiste to Make Acting Debut in ‘The Color Purple’ Remake

The upcoming musical feature, set to debut in December 2023, is based on the 2005 Broadway adaptation, and will co-star H.E.R. and Taraji P. Henson

By

Tatiana Siegel's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jon Batiste performs onstage at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3rd, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.Jon Batiste performs onstage at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3rd, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Jon Batiste performing at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on April 3 in Las Vegas.

Christopher Polk/Variety

Grammy winner Jon Batiste is set to make his acting debut in Warner Bros.’ upcoming adaptation of The Color Purple.

The film, which is being directed by Blitz Bazawule (Black Is King), is based on the Tony-winning musical from Marsha Norman, Brenda Lee, Allee Willis, and Stephen Bray, which was itself adapted from the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Alice Walker.   

Joining a cast that includes Aunjanue Ellis, H.E.R., Corey Hawkins, and Taraji P. Henson, Batiste will play Grady, a marijuana-loving womanizer married to jazz and blues singer Shug Avery (who was played by Jennifer Hudson on Broadway and will be portrayed here by Henson).

With a screenplay by The Chi’s Marcus Gardley and music by Brenda Russell, Allee Willis and Stephen Bray, the film’s story centers on Celie (Fantasia Barrino, reprising her Broadway role), a poor Black woman living in the early-1900s South who must find her way to self-love and acceptance after suffering years of horrific abuse at the hands of her father and other figures in her life.

Related Stories

Album of the Year Awardee Jon Batiste Reflects on His Grammy Wins on 'Colbert'
'It's The Same Jon-Jon': Jon Batiste Talks 'Freedom' and 'We Are' Ahead of Major Grammy Wins

Related Stories

Tina Turner
Flashback: Tina Turner Covers Dolly Parton, Kris Kristofferson on Debut Solo Album
Meet the Beatle: A Guide to Ringo Starr's Solo Career in 20 Songs

Production on the musical is underway in Georgia. Oprah Winfrey, who played the character of Sofia in Steven Spielberg’s 1985 adaptation of Walker’s book, is producing alongside Spielberg, Scott Sanders, and Quincy Jones. (Sanders and Jones also produced the Broadway show.) Walker is executive producing the film, which Warner Bros. will release on Dec. 20, 2023.

Batiste won an Oscar in 2020 for the musical score of Pixar’s Soul. Though he has appeared in films before, it was as an interview subject in documentaries like Oscar Peterson: Black + White. The Color Purple marks the 35-year-old musician’s first acting gig. The five-time Grammy winner, who took home Album of the Year this year for We Are. is represented by CAA and attorneys Dan Shulman and Evan Krauss.

In This Article: Jon Batiste

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1362: Jack Harlow Is a Heartthrob and a Budding Superstar. He Wants a Lot More
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.