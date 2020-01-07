‘Joker,’ ‘The Irishman’ Nominated for 2020 BAFTA Awards

Joker, The Irishman and Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood lead the nominations for the 2020 EE British Academy Film Awards, announced today by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts. The awards, which will be held February 2nd at Royal Albert Hall in London one week ahead of the Oscars, also celebrated 1917, Jojo Rabbit, Little Women, Marriage Story and Parasite.

Joker received 11 nominations, including nods for Best Film, Director, Adapted Screenplay, Leading Actor and Original Score, while The Irishman, 1917, Parasite and Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood were also nominated for Best Film. Other nominees for Original Score include Michael Giacchino for Jojo Rabbit, Alexandre Desplat for Little Women, Thomas Newman for 1917 and John Williams for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Margot Robbie is notably nominated twice in the Supporting Actress category, for Bombshell and Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.

Awkwafina, Jack Lowden, Kaitlyn Dever, Kelvin Harrison Jr. and Micheal Ward are up for the annual EE Rising Star Award, which is voted on by the public. Voting is now open here.

Critics have already been calling out the awards for the lack of diversity in the nominations, with the four acting categories including only white actors. The BAFTA Awards also failed to nominate any women in the Director and Cinematography categories. This is the seventh year in a row that no female director has been nominated. Female filmmakers fared better in the Film Not In The English Language category (the BAFTA version of Best Foreign Film) where Lulu Wang’s The Farewell, Céline Sciamma’s Portrait of a Lady on Fire and Waad al-Kateab’s For Sama were recognized.

The BAFTA Awards will be hosted this year by Graham Norton. The ceremony will air in an edited version on BBC America in the U.S. See the complete list of nominees here.