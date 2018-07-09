Johnny Depp Sued for Alleged Assault on ‘City of Lies’ Set

Johnny Depp has been sued for allegedly assaulting Gregg “Rocky” Brooks, a former location manager on Depp’s upcoming film City of Lies, per The Associated Press.

In the suit, Brooks said that Depp punched him twice in the ribs. He also accused the actor of verbally assaulting him and saying he’d pay the crew member $100,000 to hit him back. The suit, which Brooks’ lawyer filed Friday, also claims that he’d been fired from the film after he refused to sign an NDA that would prevent him from suing the actor. He’s seeking unspecified damages.

The alleged incident occurred in April 2017 when director Brad Furman asked Brooks to tell Depp that the shooting day would be ending after the next scene since it wasn’t working out. Brooks claimed that Depp reacted with a string of curse words. Page Six reports that Brooks then sought help from a police officer but that Depp struck him before that could happen. He then allegedly said, “I’ll give you $100,000 to punch me right now.”

Rolling Stone reached out to a rep for Depp for comment on the suit but did not hear back by the time of publication.

In City of Lies, Depp portrays LAPD detective Russell Poole, who sought the Notorious B.I.G.’s killer. The film also stars Forest Whitaker as a journalist who is also on the hunt for the murderer. It’s set to open September 7th.

In addition to this suit, Page Six reports that Depp is also facing a lawsuit from two former bodyguards who claim that the actor allegedly didn’t pay them properly and that he put them in “toxic” situations. Variety reports that Depp is also embroiled in another lawsuit where he’s suing his former business managers for $25 million for “gross misconduct.”

Depp’s ex-wife, Amber Heard, accused him of battering her. When the divorce was final, the former couple issued a joint statement. “Our relationship was intensely passionate and at times volatile, but always bound by love,” it said, according to Vanity Fair. “Neither party has made false accusations for financial gain. There was never an intent of physical or emotional harm.”