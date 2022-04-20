Johnny Depp Describes Amber Heard’s ‘Need for Violence’ in Second Day on Stand

In his second day of testimony in the trial of Johnny Depp versus Amber Heard, the actor depicted a toxic relationship with his ex-wife, who exhibited “a need for conflict” and “a need for violence.”

“It could begin with a slap. It could begin with a shove. It could begin with, you know, throwing a TV remote at my head. It could be throwing a glass of wine in my face. But all in all, it was just constant,” he said.

As he did Tuesday, Depp offered a rebuke of his ex-wife’s claims that she was a victim of domestic violence during their brief marriage that began in 2015 and was over a year later. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor — dressed in a grey suit, his hair in a ponytail — described a controlling Heard who weaponized his relationship with his abusive mother and allegedly attacked her husband with “a parade of insults.”

“I was sort of not allowed to be right, not allowed to have a voice,” he said. “So at a certain point, when that enters your mind is [when] you start to slowly realize that you are in a relationship with your mother in a sense, and I know that that sounds perverse and obtuse. But the fact is some people search for weaknesses and sensitivities. And when you’ve told that person your life and what you’ve lived through, what you’ve been through, as happens in relationships, the more that became ammunition from [Heard] … to either verbally decimate me or to send me into a kind of tailspin of confusion and depression.”

Heard, who sat mostly motionless during Depp’s testimony on Tuesday, was more animated in court on Wednesday, smirking as her ex portrayed her as someone who undermined his own quest for sobriety and who imbibed drugs like ecstasy and speed and drank heavily. “‘How about you get sobriety and share this sobriety with me to support me and help me through this?'” he says he asked her, but she declined.

During the testimony, Depp recounted the pair’s drug-fueled wedding celebration where many of the guests took MDMA. Depp claimed, however, that he only smoked marijuana on their wedding day, and that he didn’t remember even drinking during the occasion. “My drug of choice was and is marijuana,” Depp admitted.

The actor said that at the time of their wedding, he and Heard did not have a prenuptial agreement, and broaching the topic of having one was a “springboard into unpleasantness and arguments.” When the idea of a “post-nup” agreement was broached, “That was the beginning of the Australian fight,” Depp said, as the actor was working on Pirates of the Caribbean 5 in that country at the time. That fight occurred after Depp’s lawyers allegedly had a contentious meeting with Heard, who then flew to Australia to confront Depp.

“By the time she arrives in Australia, that had sunk very deep into her psyche, so much so that what really surprised me is that she kept saying ‘I’m not even in your will.’ I thought that was an odd thing to say,” Depp said. “Those thing, if felt wrong, and she could not let go of the fact that I was ‘in’ on this post-nup agreement.”

The situation escalated from there: “She was irate and she was possessed, and as I tried to remove myself from situation — she’s hammering me with brutal words; pardon my language but I remember it wasn’t nice being called an ass-kisser to lawyers — I tried to remove myself from the situation but to no avail,” Depp said, adding that the actor at one point locked himself in a bathroom but Heard allegedly kept “banging on the door and screaming obscenities and wanting to have a physical altercation.”

Depp — who at this point had been sober for months, he claimed on the stand — left the bathroom and went to a bar that was on the property. He then opened a vodka bottle and began taking shots; “First taste of alcohol I’d had in a long time,” Depp said.

Heard then entered the bar area, admonished Depp for drinking, and “hurled” a vodka bottle at him, narrowly missing him, he claimed.

Depp then grabbed another vodka bottle from the bar, opened it and started drinking; Heard also took that bottle and threw it at him, he alleged.

“It made contact and shattered everywhere, and I honestly didn’t feel the pain at first at all,” Depp said on the stand. “I felt heat, and I felt as if something was dripping down my hand, and then I looked down and realized that the tip of my finger had been severed and I was looking directly at my bone sticking out.”

Depp continued, “Blood was just pouring out, and at that point, I think I went into some sort of — I don’t know what a nervous breakdown feels like — but that’s the closest I’ve ever been.” Amid this nervous breakdown, Depp began writing — in blood — moments from their past including “lies [Heard] had told me and lies I caught her in.”

Depp’s self-described position as a victim who “would often hide in the bathroom to get away from Ms. Heard during arguments” and endured her “high school bullying tactics” followed a day in which his legal team laid the groundwork for humanizing the A-list actor whose career took a nosedive in the wake of allegations that he physically abused Heard.

The movie star filed a $50 million defamation suit against Heard in 2019 over a 2018 Washington Post op-ed she wrote in which the Aquaman actress detailed her plight as an abuse survivor who “felt the full force of our culture’s wrath for women who speak out.” With the Fairfax County Courthouse in Virginia serving as a backdrop in the battle of the Hollywood stars, Depp reiterated his testimony from Tuesday that he “never struck Ms. Heard. I‘ve never struck a woman in my life.”

The televised trial, which also will feature Heard on the stand, is expected to last six weeks.

Depp’s testimony marks the first time he has discussed at length the domestic violence accusations that Heard leveled against him as well as the career repercussions he experienced in the wake of their nasty 2016 split, which featured a temporary restraining order, grisly photos of Heard’s seemingly bruised face, and a flood of embarrassing details on Depp’s drug use.

Depp’s team is hoping to convince the seven-member jury that his reputation was irreparably harmed by the op-ed, which he counters is based on “lies” and is “diabolical.” Although Depp wasn’t specifically named in the piece, it was widely assumed at the time that she was speaking directly about her ex-husband.

Heard, who countersued Depp for $100 million in 2020, is expected to take the stand later in the trial in an effort to undermine Depp’s efforts to paint her as the violent perpetrator and he the passive victim of her wrath. The high-stakes case, which has received gavel-to-gavel coverage in the United States and abroad, where the actor enjoys a rabid fanbase, will come down to who the jury believes is more credible.

Depp’s testimony followed witnesses, including his head of security Sean Bett and longtime sound engineer Keenan Wyatt, who both said on the stand that Depp never abused Heard or any other woman, a position reiterated by the actor in his three hours on the stand on Tuesday.