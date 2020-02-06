John Turturro Returns to the Bowling Alley in New Trailer for ‘The Jesus Rolls’

John Turturro reprises his role as The Big Lebowski’s bowling alley arch-nemesis, Jesus Quintana, in the new trailer for the spin-off movie, The Jesus Rolls, out February 28th. Along with starring in the film, Turturro wrote and directed it.

The trailer opens with Jesus getting out of prison and the warden, played by Christopher Walken, telling him he’s got one “strike” left before he’s locked up for good (hooray for bowling puns). Outside the jail, Jesus reunites with his best friend Petey (Bobby Cannavale) and the two proceed to embark on an adventure filled with petty crimes and bizarre flings (in this way, the film doubles as an homage to the 1974 French cult classic, Going Places).

The hijinks in the trailer get off to a good start when Jesus and Petey try to steal a car that belongs to a character played by Jon Hamm, who proceeds to shoot Petey in the butt when he tries to run away. Elsewhere, Jesus and Petey rob convenience stores, enter into a throuple with a woman named Marie (Audrey Tautou) and extend their motley crew by teaming up with characters played by Pete Davidson and a gun-toting Susan Sarandon.