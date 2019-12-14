See John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John Reprise ‘Grease’ Roles For Sing-Along

More than 40 years after the release of Grease, John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John reprised their roles of Danny Zuko and Sandy Olsson for a Q&A and sing-along on Friday.

The Meet n’ Grease sing-along event, held at the Coral Sky Amphitheater in West Palm Beach, Florida, featured a screening of the film where the audience was encouraged to dress up and sing-along, as well as an intimate Q&A with Travolta and Newton-John, who both sported their black leather jackets from the movie onstage. During the evening, Travolta sang a portion of “Sandy, while Newton-John delivered a snippet of “Hopelessly Devoted To You” a cappella to the crowd. Later, Travolta was backed by greasers for a performance of “Greased Lightnin.'”

Ahead of the event, Newton-John also posted a photo to Instagram of her clad in a yellow cardigan for Sandy’s “good girl” outfit alongside Travolta in his famed jacket.

Recently, Newton-John auctioned off the legendary leather jacket she donned in the Grease finale. While it was $243,000 to raise money for the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Center, the jacket was recently returned to the actress to put on display at the Australia-based research institute.

In an emotional video, the tech entrepreneur who purchased the memorabilia told Newton-John: “The odds of beating a recurring cancer using the newest emerging therapies is a thousand-fold greater than someone appearing out of the blue, buying your most famous and cherished icon, and returning it to you, which is what I’m going to do right now.” He added that the jacket “should not sit in a billionaire’s closet for country club bragging rights.”

Travolta and Newton-John are both slated to appear at the Meet n’ Grease events in Tampa on December 14th and Jacksonville on December 15th.