John Singleton to Be Laid to Rest at Private Funeral in Los Angeles

John Singleton will be laid to rest at a private funeral service in Los Angeles on Monday. The ceremony will be “a very small, intimate goodbye for family and very close friends,” a representative for the late director said in a statement.

The Boyz n the Hood filmmaker’s estate is also “planning a larger memorial for John in a few weeks to celebrate his life,” although the date and location for the public memorial has not yet been announced.

Singleton, who became the youngest person and first African American to ever be nominated for an Academy Award for Best Director for Boyz n the Hood, died on Monday aged 51 following a stroke. He also earned a nomination for writing the film’s screenplay. In addition to the film, Singleton directed movies including Poetic Justice (1993), Hustle & Flow (2005), 2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) and Higher Learning (1995). He also created the FX crime drama Snowfall and directed episodes of Showtime’s Billions and FOX’s Empire.

The late director was hospitalized on April 17th and placed in the intensive care unit by his family; he eventually slipped into a coma.

“It is with heavy hearts we announce that our beloved son, father and friend John Daniel Singleton will be taken off of life support today,” his family said in a statement. “This was an agonizing decision, one that our family made, over a number of days, with the careful counsel of John’s doctors.”