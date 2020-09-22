‘Save Yourselves!’ Trailer: Pouffes Threaten John Reynolds, Sunita Mani in Comedy Sci-Fi Film

Save Yourselves!, a Bleecker Street comedy sci-fi film in which pouffes invade and seek to destroy Earth, hits theaters this fall. Written and directed by Alex H. Fischer and Eleanor Wilson, the Sundance-featured rom-com focuses on a millennial couple portrayed by John Reynolds and Sunita Mani, who head to a cabin in a bid to unplug, but instead find themselves in the midst of an invasion.

What is a pouffe? Per the trailer, they look kind of cute and unobtrusive as the couple Jack (Reynolds) and Su (Mani) observe one in their cabin. Mani compares a pouffe to an ottoman, “like a furry foot stool,” she says in the new Save Yourselves! trailer. However, belying their cuddly, fuzzy looks, these pouffes are aliens and they’re apparently ready to conquer the world.

Recalling old-school black-and-white melodramatic films like Reefer Madness, the Save Yourselves! trailer features black-and-white footage woven in with color, with words of warning and dire announcements. “Prepare yourselves! For a new form of extra-terrestrial terror!!!” a voiceover warns. “Just when you thought the world couldn’t get weirder, experience the incredible tale of how humans lost Planet Earth!”

Save Yourselves! — which co-stars Ben Sinclair, John Early, Jo Firestone, Gary Richardson, Johanna Day, Zenobia Shroff and Amy Sedaris — arrives in theaters on October 2nd, with a digital release planned for October 6th.