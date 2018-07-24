John Lydon to Voice Mutant Pig in ‘Rise of the Teenage Mutant Turtles’ Series

John Lydon, the frontman of Public Image Ltd – also known as Johnny Rotten of the Sex Pistols – will be using his punk rock voice for a different artistic endeavor this fall. The singer has been tapped to play a villain in Rise of the Teenage Mutant Turtles.

As Yahoo reports, Lydon is portraying Meat Sweats, a “power hungry mutant pig.” The show will also feature John Cena who will voice villain Baron Draxum, Game of Thrones‘ Lena Headey portrays spider mutant Big Mama and Rhys Darby voices mutant magician hippo Hypno-Potamos.

The news was announced during San Diego Comic-Con along with the release of the show’s first trailer.

The series premieres in September on Channel 5 and Nicktoons. It’s based on the comics and the Eighties cartoon that features mutant turtles who fight crime in New York. This will be the fourth animated series produced alongside six movies from the franchise.

Lydon also appears in the forthcoming documentary on PiL, The Public Image is Rotten, which will premiere September 14th.