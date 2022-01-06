Watch John Cusack Star as Crime Boss in ‘Pursuit’ Trailer

John Cusack is not one to mess with in the trailer for upcoming thriller Pursuit. The Lionsgate film, directed by Brian Skiba, stars Cusack as a crime boss alongside Emile Hirsch, Jake Manley, and Elizabeth Ludlow.

The high-action trailer showcases Hirsch’s hacker character (complete with face tattoos) on the run after his wife is kidnapped.

The official synopsis notes, “John Cusack (Grosse Pointe Blank) and Emile Hirsch (Into the Wild) star in this action thriller about a tough cop’s hunt for an even tougher criminal. Detective Breslin crosses paths with Calloway (Hirsch), a ruthless hacker desperate to find his wife, who has been kidnapped by a drug cartel. When Calloway escapes police custody, Breslin joins forces with a no-nonsense female cop to reclaim his prisoner. But is Calloway’s crime-boss father (Cusack) somehow involved in this explosive situation?”

Pursuit will be released in select theaters and on demand February 18th.