‘Wish Dragon’ Trailer: John Cho, Constance Wu Voice Animated Fantasy Film

John Cho, Constance Wu and Jimmy Wong voice characters in the new animated fantasy film, Wish Dragon. As Entertainment Weekly reports, the movie was released theatrically in China earlier this year. It makes its Netflix debut on June 11th.

The Chris Appelhans-directed film follows a similar arc to Aladdin, where a mythical figure grants three wishes to the person who has unleashed it from its confines.

In the new Wish Dragon trailer, Wong voices Din, a college student of meager means who is in search of his long-lost friend, Lina. Din accidentally frees dragon Long (voiced by Cho) from an ancient tea pot. Long then grants Din three wishes, and Din and Long take off through Shanghai on a quest to reunite the childhood friends.

The all-Asian voice cast features Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Will Yun Lee, Jimmy O. Yang, Aaron Yoo, Bobby Lee, and Ronnie Chieng. Jackie Chan co-produced the film (he also voices Long in the Mandarin-dubbed version of the film), alongside Aron Warner and Chris Bremble.