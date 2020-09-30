See First Trailer for the Authorized John Belushi Documentary

Over four years after an authorized John Belushi documentary was first announced, the film will finally premiere on Showtime this November.

Belushi, directed by The September Issue filmmaker R.J. Cutler, boasts the cooperation of the comedian’s widow Judy Belushi Pisano, who provided never-before-seen photos from her private collection for the documentary.

In the first trailer for Belushi, highlights from Belushi’s television and film career are shown alongside home movies to create a portrait of the legendary comedian on and off the screen. The documentary also features new interviews with friends, family and collaborators like Dan Aykroyd, Jim Belushi, Penny Marshall, Lorne Michaels, Carrie Fisher, Chevy Chase, Harold Ramis, Jane Curtin, Ivan Reitman and Belushi’s widow Judy.

“From his early years growing up in Wheaton, Illinois, John Belushi showed an extraordinary talent for comedy and music. It was a visit to the Second City theater in Chicago where he discovered his true calling, and from that moment John became an unstoppable and pioneering force in the comedy world. From National Lampoon’s Lemmings and Radio Hour to one of the founding cast members on Saturday Night Live, his insatiable drive kept the candle burning at both ends,” Showtime said of the documentary. “But as John’s fame grew, so did his demons, and not even Judy could save him from the drug use that would eventually take his life. This film captures the complicated and singular essence of a beloved American icon who changed culture and comedy forever.”

Belushi will air on Showtime on November 22nd. In 2016 when the documentary was announced, Cutler said of the film in a statement: “Belushi was one of my very first heroes. At a time when film, television and music were undergoing tectonic shifts within American culture, he was at the center of it all. At that moment, he had the number-one show on television, the number-one film at the box office and the number-one record on the charts. We plan to explore his unique genius and how his creative influence is still making an impact to this moment.”