Joey King Heads to College in ‘The Kissing Booth 3’ Trailer

Netflix has released a trailer for its upcoming film, The Kissing Booth 3, which will wrap up the teen romance trilogy. The movie will debut on Netflix on August 11th.

In the dramatic clip, Joey King’s Elle is back and faced with a big decision about where to go to college. She can move across the country with her boyfriend Noah (Jacob Elordi) or fulfill her promise of going to college with her BFF Lee (Joel Courtney). The film, directed by Vince Marcello, also stars Molly Ringwald.

The series of popular films is based on a trio of self-published novels by Beth Reekles, which follow high school student Elle Evans, who is forced to confront her secret crush at a kissing booth.

Last year, King joined Rolling Stone to discuss The Kissing Booth 2, as well as her first time reading the script for the original film.

“Reading the script made me feel all those awesome feelings that you get when you watch it — all those teen angsty, rom-com-y, beautiful, upsetting, sad, happy emotions,” she said. “I had a FaceTime meeting with our director Vince Marcello and we just had the best, hour-long conversation about how much I want to do this movie. And then we made that shit and it was awesome.”