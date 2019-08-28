See Joaquin Phoenix Devolve Into ‘Joker’ in Unnerving Final Trailer

Joaquin Phoenix revels in chaos with maniacal laughter in the final trailer for Joker, director Todd Phillips’ upcoming film based on the iconic DC Comics villain.

Like the previous clip, this preview opens with Arthur Fleck answering his therapist’s questions with disturbing rants. “Arthur, I have some bad news for you,” he says. “This is the last time we’ll be meeting.” With an evil glare, he replies, “You don’t listen, do you? You just ask the same questions every week: ‘How is your job?’ ‘Are you having any negative thoughts?’ All I have are negative thoughts.”

The trailer also shows Fleck, a failing comedian, sitting in a hospital room as show host Murray Franklin (Robert De Niro) makes fun of him on TV. “When I was a little boy and told people I was gonna be a comedian, everyone laughed at me. Well no one’s laughing now,” Fleck says in stand-up footage before Franklin roasts him with a punchline: “You can say that again, pal!”

The rest of the clip is an unnerving montage, showing Fleck painting his face with clown make-up, playing peek-a-boo with a child on the bus and laughing hysterically in a man’s face.

Zazie Beetz and Frances Conroy also star in the thriller, which hits theaters on October 4th. The film will also screen at both the Toronto International Film Festival and the Venice Film Festival.