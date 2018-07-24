Joan Jett Defies Rock’s Boys’ Club in ‘Bad Reputation’ Trailer

Joan Jett’s hard-won path to fame is the focus of new documentary, Bad Reputation. The film hits theaters, on demand services, iTunes and Amazon September 28th.

The clip opens with Jett remembering her first guitar – a Christmas present she requested at age 13 – and the surprise she felt when she was judged for wanting to learn to play. “I went and took a lesson and the guy said, ‘Girls don’t play rock and roll.’ And I said, ‘Bull.'”

Jett goes on to discuss the challenge of breaking down rock’s dug-in boys’ club, whether she was brushing aside glib critical dismissals or trying to dodge beer bottles and batteries. The Bad Reputation trailer also teases Jett’s monumental musical achievements and influence as a member of the Runaways, a solo artist and as the founder of Blackheart Records. “Tell me I can’t do something – you know, I’m gonna be doing it,” Jett says at the end of the clip.

Kevin Kerslake directed Bad Reputation. The film boasts interviews with an array of musicians including Billie Joe Armstrong, Iggy Pop, Pete Townshend, Debbie Harry and Miley Cyrus.