Willie Nelson, Diana Ross, Dolly Parton Appear in Jimmy Carter Documentary Teaser

Willie Nelson, Diana Ross, Dolly Parton appear in a teaser for Jimmy Carter Rock & Roll President, a new documentary about the 39th President of the United States. The film will open the 2020 Tribeca Film Festival at New York’s Beacon Theatre on April 15th, followed by a performance by Nelson.

Directed by Mary Wharton — who helmed 2009’s Joan Baez: How Sweet the Sound — the film focuses on the music that shaped Carter’s life. Vintage performances by Muddy Waters and the Allman Brothers Band can be seen in the clip, as Garth Brooks talks about Carter while Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Simple Man” plays in the background: “His love for music makes all kind of sense to me, because music is the voice of the heart,” Brooks says in the film. “Music is the voice of the soul.”

“The film accurately captures my love for all music and the importance music has played in my personal and professional life,” Carter said in a statement. “I remain hopeful and believe that music can serve to bring us together as a nation. Rosalynn [Carter] and I are pleased with the fine film Mary and Chris have made and thank all those involved for telling this story.”.

The 2020 Tribeca Film Festival runs from April 15th through the 26th in New York City. Ticket packages are on sale now, while single passes will go on sale March 17th.