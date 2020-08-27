Bob Dylan, Bono, Gregg Allman Appear in ‘Jimmy Carter: Rock and Roll President’ Trailer

Bob Dylan, Bono, Gregg Allman and Willie Nelson appear in the new trailer for Jimmy Carter: Rock & Roll President, out September 9th.

Directed by Mary Wharton, the trailer opens with Carter listening to Dylan’s Bringing It All Back Home on vinyl. “All right!” he says giddily as “Mr. Tambourine Man” plays. “Sounds familiar.” Paul Simon dedicates a performance to the president, while Carter introduces the Allman Brothers onstage.

“He was cool,” the late Allman recalls in the trailer. “He enjoyed our music and he became our friend.” Adds Dylan: “When I first met Jimmy, first thing he did was quote my songs back to me.”

Footage of Nelson visiting Carter at the Oval Office is also shown. “With all the odds against him, he still did what he thought was right,” a present-day Nelson tells the camera. “That’s not a bad pattern for all of us to follow.”

The documentary also features interviews with Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Jimmy Buffett, Rosanne Cash, Chuck Leavell, Andrew Young, Madeleine Albright and others. Performances by Dylan, Simon, Nelson, Buffet,and more also appear.

Jimmy Carter: Rock & Roll President will be released in theaters and virtual cinemas on September 9th, followed by a physical release on October 9th. It will debut on CNN on January 3rd, 2021.