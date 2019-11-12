 Watch Jim Carrey Hunt Sonic The Hedgehog in New Trailer – Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1332: Musicians on Musicians, Elton John & Lana Del Rey
Read Next 'His Dark Materials' Recap: Kids Don't Follow Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Movies Movie News

Watch Jim Carrey Hunt Sonic the Hedgehog in New Trailer

The video game-based film is coming February 14th

By

Reporter

Emily Zemler's Most Recent Stories

View All

Paramount has dropped a new trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog, the upcoming film based on the videogame franchise. The clip, set to the Ramones’ “Blitzkrieg Bop,” showcases the speedy blue creature as he causes a massive power outage on Earth and goes on the run across the country to keep control of his special powers. “This is my power,” Sonic notes in the trailer. “And I’m using it to protect my friends.”

The official synopsis notes, “Sonic the Hedgehog tells the story of the world’s speediest hedgehog as he embraces his new home on Earth. In this live-action adventure comedy, Sonic and his new best friend Tom team up to defend the planet from the evil genius Dr. Robotnik and his plans for world domination.”

Carrey, who plays Dr. Robotnik, stars alongside James Marsden, Adam Pally and Tika Sumpter, with Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic. The film was directed by Jeff Fowler, and written by Pat Casey and Josh Miller. Sonic the Hedgehog is in theaters February 14th.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1332: Musicians on Musicians, Elton John & Lana Del Rey
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.