Watch Jim Carrey Hunt Sonic the Hedgehog in New Trailer

Paramount has dropped a new trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog, the upcoming film based on the videogame franchise. The clip, set to the Ramones’ “Blitzkrieg Bop,” showcases the speedy blue creature as he causes a massive power outage on Earth and goes on the run across the country to keep control of his special powers. “This is my power,” Sonic notes in the trailer. “And I’m using it to protect my friends.”

The official synopsis notes, “Sonic the Hedgehog tells the story of the world’s speediest hedgehog as he embraces his new home on Earth. In this live-action adventure comedy, Sonic and his new best friend Tom team up to defend the planet from the evil genius Dr. Robotnik and his plans for world domination.”

Sonic The Hedgehog paints the town blue in the brand new #SonicMovie poster! #CatchSonic in theatres February 14! pic.twitter.com/qoWZlznxpS — Sonic The Hedgehog (@SonicMovie) November 12, 2019

Carrey, who plays Dr. Robotnik, stars alongside James Marsden, Adam Pally and Tika Sumpter, with Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic. The film was directed by Jeff Fowler, and written by Pat Casey and Josh Miller. Sonic the Hedgehog is in theaters February 14th.