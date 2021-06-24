Jerry Seinfeld Is Making a Movie About the Creation of the Pop Tart

Jerry Seinfeld will produce, direct and star in a new comedy based around the creation of the popular, mass-produced breakfast pastry, the Pop Tart, Variety reports. The film, which will be released on Netflix, boasts the fitting title: Unfrosted.

Seinfeld co-wrote the movie with Spike Feresten and Barry Marder. It’s based off a bit Seinfeld’s been doing for years about the first time he discovered Pop Tarts as a kid. In a 2012 video for The New York Times, he explained the origins of the joke and dissected its structure. The joke also recently appeared in Seinfeld’s most recent stand-up special, 23 Hours to Kill, which was released in 2020.

Neither a release date nor cast was revealed for Unfrosted, though production on the film is expected to begin in spring 2022.

Unfrosted will mark the first feature film Seinfeld has directed, though he previously helmed Colin Quinn’s comedy special, The New York Story. It’s also Seinfeld’s first major film project since the 2007 animated flick, Bee Movie.