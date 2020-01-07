 Inspiration for Jennifer Lopez's 'Hustler' Character Files Lawsuit - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1334: Adam Driver
Read Next Warren’s Soleimani Flip-Flop Does Not Exist Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Movies Movie News

Real-Life Inspiration for Jennifer Lopez’s ‘Hustler’ Character Sues for Defamation

Samantha Barbash claims filmmakers actively made it clear character was based on her, despite not acquiring life rights

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu star in HUSTLERS

Samantha Barbash, the inspiration for Jennifer Lopez's character in 'Hustlers' (left) has filed a defamation suit against the filmmakers.

STXfilms

Samantha Barbash — the real-life inspiration for Jennifer Lopez’s character in Hustlers is suing the makers of the film for defamation. The defendants include STX Films, Lopez’s Nuyorican Productions, Gloria Sanchez Productions and Pole Sisters LLC.

Hustlers tells the story of a struggling dancer, Destiny (Constance Wu), who befriends a top dancer, Ramona (Lopez), who later enlists her into a scam in which they lure Wall Street bankers to the club, drug them and rob them. The film was based off the 2015 New York Magazine story, “The Hustlers at Scores,” for which Barbash was a source. Barbash pleaded guilty to conspiracy, assault and grand larceny for her role in the real-life scheme in 2016, ultimately serving five years probation.

While Hustlers presented a fictionalized version of the events in “The Hustlers at Scores,” in her suit Barbash claims that the character Ramona is still too similar to her. The suit claims that Barbash declined to give away her life rights to the filmmakers and that “with blatant disregard for their lack of authority and/or consent, Defendants proceeded to exploit Ms. Barbash’s likeness and character for the film and the promotion thereof.”

Related

snl, jennifer lopez, pete davidson, saturday night live, chad sketch
See Jennifer Lopez Fall for Pete Davidson's Irresistible Chad on 'SNL'
Jennifer Lopez on 'SNL': 3 Sketches You Have to See

Related

planes trains and automobiles, best thanksgiving movies, steve martin, best steve martin movies, john candy, john hughes, best john hughes movies, in search of john hughes book, best movie comedies, planes trains and automobiles quotes
Why 'Planes, Trains and Automobiles' Is the Ultimate Thanksgiving Movie
Golden Globes 2020: 20 Best, Worst and Most WTF Moments

Bruno V. Gioffre, Jr., a lawyer for Barbash, tells Rolling Stone, “My client is offended that the defendants used her likeness to make over $150 million, defamed her character and tried to trick her into selling her rights to the production company for a mere $6000.00.”

A spokesman for STX Films tells Rolling Stone, “While we have not yet seen the complaint, we will continue to defend our right to tell factually based stories based on the public record.”

A representative for Nuyorican Productions declined to comment. A representative from Gloria Sanchez Productions did not immediately return Rolling Stone’s request for comment.

Barbash’s lawsuit goes on to claim that the defendants did not try to fictionalize her life, or create a composite character, but instead “engaged in a systematic effort to make it well-known that JLO was playing Ms. Barbash.”

For instance, the suit claims that during the promotion of Hustlers, the defendants deliberately discussed the real-life events that inspired the movie, including details from Barbash’s life, such as the place she worked, her legal proceedings and plea deal. The suit even singles out the moment toward the end of the film when Ramona, after taking her plea deal, flips off a cameraman outside the court, just like Barbash did after submitting her own plea.

Barbash is seeking $40 million in compensatory and exemplary damages, as well as a permanent injunction that would prevent STX from reproducing or distributing Hustlers.

Barbash has been threatening to file a lawsuit over Hustlers long before the film even arrived in September. In April, she told The New York Post, “We’re putting a stop to it because she’s actually misrepresenting me. I was never a stripper. It’s defamation of character.” Barbash previously worked as a hostess.

 

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1334: Adam Driver
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.