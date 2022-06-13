Jennifer Hudson Locks in EGOT Status With ‘A Strange Loop’ Win at 2022 Tony Awards

Jennifer Hudson is officially an EGOT winner.

The “Respect” star joined the elite EGOT club on Sunday night after she was awarded for her work as a producer on Michael R. Jackson’s Best Musical-winning A Strange Loop at the 2022 Tony Awards. An EGOT is an artist who has won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and a Tony Award in their career.

The addition of the trophy rounded out the multi-hyphenate performer’s EGOT punch card, making her the 17th person to achieve the feat.

Hudson joins recent EGOT winners John Legend, Alan Menken, and Andrew Lloyd Webber, who have all collected the coveted four awards over the course of their careers. Other winners include Whoopi Goldberg, Audrey Hepburn, Rita Moreno, and more.

Hudson won her Oscar for her role in 2006’s Dreamgirls, taking home the trophy for Best Supporting Actress. Her Grammy Award came in 2009 when she won Best R&B Album for Jennifer Hudson, before snagging another in 2017 for her work on the musical theater album The Color Purple. In 2021, the actress gained a Daytime Emmy Award for Baba Yaga, which won Outstanding Interactive Media for a Daytime Program.

Hudson is the third Black EGOT winner and the fifth woman to achieve the acclaimed awards status.

“I got a dog and named it Oscar, and then I won my Oscar. And then I got a dog and named it Grammy, and then I won my Grammy,” Hudson joked to People Magazine in 2020. “So I think I should get some dogs and name them Emmy and Tony — and it’ll give me good luck, and I’ll win [They’re] like my good luck charms.”