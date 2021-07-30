Jennifer Hudson Brings Down the House With ‘Respect’ in New Aretha Franklin Biopic Clip

Jennifer Hudson, in the role of Aretha Franklin, delivers a show-stopping performance of the Queen of Soul’s signature song in a clip from the upcoming biopic Respect.

Following a series of trailers as well as the audio-only clip of Hudson’s version of “(You Make Me Feel Like a) Natural Woman,” the minute-long “Respect” performance marks the first substantial footage from the biopic prior to its arrival in theaters on August 13th.

Along with Hudson in the main role, the Respect cast includes Forest Whitaker, Marlon Wayans, Audra McDonald, Marc Maron, Tituss Burgess and Mary J. Blige.

The film will be accompanied by a soundtrack (also out August 13th) featuring Hudson’s take on 17 Franklin classics, plus one new song “Here I Am (Singing My Way Home),” which Hudson co-wrote with Carole King and Jamie Hartman; Will.i.am also produced the track.

“When I look back on my career, Aretha was like the blueprint of it all,” Hudson previously said in a behind-the-scenes featurette for Respect. “It was like it was destiny in a way.”