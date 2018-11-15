‘Dumplin” Trailer: See Jennifer Aniston as Former Beauty Queen

Jennifer Aniston’s character Rosie Dickson is reigning queen in her small Texas town as a former pageant winner who now runs the local pageant in the new trailer for Netflix’s forthcoming Dumplin’. However, when her self-proclaimed “fat” daughter Willowdean (Danielle Macdonald) enters the pageant, she starts a body positivity revolution and challenges the town’s perceptions of what it means to be beautiful.

“It’s gonna be like a protest in heels,” Willowdean says in the trailer. The Dolly Parton-obsessed teen may have joined the pageant on a lark, but soon her friends and others join her quest and in the process study for the pageant at a Dolly Parton-themed drag show. When Willowdean begins to experience self-doubt, one of the drag queens gives her a pep talk: “You know that Dolly saying? Figure out who you are and do it on purpose.”

Directed by Anne Fletcher with a script by Kristin Hahn, Dumplin’ is based on Julie Murphy’s book of the same name and will appear in select theaters as well as be available for streaming on December 7th. Dumplin’ Original Motion Picture Soundtrack – which features a new rendition of Parton’s “Here I Am” featuring Sia and new Parton song “Girl in the Movies” – will be released on November 30th via Dolly Records/RCA Nashville.