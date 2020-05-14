‘RS Interview: Special Edition’ With Jeff Goldblum

Jeff Goldblum is an early riser. Every morning he wakes up around five, meditates, rehearses scripts, and plays the piano. By seven, he makes breakfast for his two sons. “I’m making some strides in this period,” he tells entertainment editor David Fear, from his home in Los Angeles. “I’m learning to cut my hair for the first time, as trivial and petty as that is.” He’s also learning to scrub pots and use his dishwasher. “I’ve always been a shirker around kitchen duties,” he acknowledges.

Goldblum and Fear launched into the latest episode of the Rolling Stone Interview: Special Edition video series by discussing Goldblum’s prolific career and his work with a wide spectrum of legendary directors — from the loose Robert Altman to the particular Wes Anderson. “The two that you mentioned are equally magnificent and inspirational and educational,” Goldblum says, explaining that both approaches were vital to improving his skill.

Elsewhere in the interview, Fear asks the actor about his reputation as a “shameless flirt.” “I think what people might have gotten is that I’m with people of all stripes,” Goldblum says. “I take pleasure in my interest in them, and I really am knocked out and intoxicated — not infrequently — by all sorts of men and women, and I cherish the idea that potentially, between all people, something mysterious, wonderful, magical, and even cosmically intimate can occur. Maybe they pick up that.”

Goldblum also discussed what it’s like being a celebrity in the age of social media and the backlash that can occur. “I’m no sociologist, but the landscape and tapestry has transformed in the last few decades now with social media and all of that kind of thing,” he notes. “Now, a public figure for instance, can say something and provoke all kinds of dialogue and even debate, which is inspiring and can also be frankly kind of scary.

“You see my approach to public presentation, and I can find myself sometimes having an occasional moment of spontaneous phraseology that may not be perfectly eloquent or articulate, and I’m not shy about being caught in the act of speaking while in the learning curve. But I tell you, if I ever do that or have ever done that in a way that could potentially have put anyone in harm or hurt anyone, gosh, I would be horribly regretful and deeply saddened. Because my overall credo is to do as my dad, the doctor, followed, and that’s first, ‘Do no harm.’ And then to contribute anything, something useful and helpful, that contributes to the overall peace among all peoples.”