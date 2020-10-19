Jeff Bridges Diagnosed With Lymphoma

Jeff Bridges revealed Monday that he’s been diagnosed with lymphoma.

“As the Dude would say.. New S**T has come to light,” tweeted the Oscar-winning actor-musician, perhaps best known for playing the aforementioned character in the Coen Brothers’ 1998 crime-comedy, The Big Lebowski. “Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good. I’m starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery.”

Bridges added that he’s “profoundly grateful for the love and support” from his family and friends. “Thank you for your prayers and well wishes,” he wrote. “And, while I have you, please remember to go vote. Because we are all in this together. Vote.org Love, Jeff”

As The Mayo Clinic site notes, lymphoma is a cancer of the lymphatic system, which “includes the lymph nodes (lymph glands), spleen, thymus gland and bone marrow.”

Bridges spoke to Rolling Stone in July about his charitable work, his new signature Breedlove guitar built from sustainable wood, starring in the pandemic-paused FX series The Old Man and the latest song from his band Jeff Bridges and the Abiders, “My Welcome Mat.” He also mused about grander topics, like the future of our planet.

“I started to think about what’s this future that’s so beautiful look like if we can turn it all around,” he said. “What would that be like in 100 years? And the image that came was a bunch of folks that love each other, take care of each other, and cared about the planet. And then it popped into my mind, ‘Well I don’t have to wait for that. I can love right now.’ I don’t know about hope, but that seems like the best idea.”