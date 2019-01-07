Jeff Bridges Accepts Golden Globes Cecil B. DeMille Award

Jeff Bridges humorously and humbly accepted the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 2019 Golden Globes on Sunday. The award is bestowed by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association to honor “outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment.”

After an introduction by presenter Chris Pine and a montage of Bridges’ scenes from films throughout the years, the boisterous actor reminded everyone enthusiastically, “We’re alive!” and acknowledged that he had “so many people to thank,” including his family and his team as well as his wife, Sue Geston, and his brother and actor Beau Bridges, who were both at the ceremony. He also thanked his longtime actor stand-in, who Bridges said had done close to 70 shows with him.

Among his industry shout-outs were Peter Bogdanovich, who directed and cowrote The Last Picture Show, which Bridges credited to “start my whole career” and the Coen Brothers, who helmed The Big Lebowski, the 1998 film where Bridges stars as the Dude and is still screened in theaters today. “If I’m lucky I’ll be associated with the Dude my whole life. I feel so honored to be a part of that film,” Daniels said during his speech.

He then likened his career and life in general to the child’s game of tag. He discussed how he told the “late, great Michael Cimino,” who directed 1974’s Thunderbolt and Lightfoot, that he thought it was a mistake for him to be in the film and asked the director to fire him. “He looked at me, said, ‘Jeff, you know the game ‘tag, you’re it?… You are the guy, you couldn’t make a mistake if you wanted to.'” Bridges went on to advise his fellow actors in the audience: “We’ve all have been tagged, right? We’re all alive, right here, right now, this is happening.”

He also made an analogy to the acting profession and living with one where folks need to guide a ship, which he gleaned from inventor Buckminster Fuller with the “trim tab.” “That trim tab is an example of how the individual is connected to society and how we affect society,” he explained, adding, “All of us are trim tabs, we may seem like we’re not up to the task, but we are, man – we’re alive, we can really, we can make a difference. We can turn this ship in the way we want to go, man, towards love, creating a healthy planet for all of us.”

“So I want to thank the Hollywood Foreign Press for tagging me, and I want to tag you all,” he concluded. “You’re all trim tabs. Tag, you’re it!”