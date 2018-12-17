Jeff Bridges to Abide Over Golden Globes With Cecil B. DeMille Award

Jeff Bridges, beloved star of The Big Lebowski, will be honored with the Cecil B. deMille Award at the 76th annual Golden Globes on January 6. The actor, who has been nominated for a Globe five times, follows in the footsteps of George Clooney, Meryl Streep and Oprah Winfrey, who was honored at last year’s ceremony.

“Bridges’ brilliant body of work across diverse genres has captured the hearts and minds of audiences worldwide for more than six decades,” said Meher Tatna, president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, who selects the honorees. “We look forward to celebrating “the Dude” and his remarkable career and philanthropic achievements at the upcoming Golden Globe Awards.”

Bridges, 69, previously won a Golden Globe for his performance in Crazy Heart, in which he played an alcoholic musician struggling with the end of his career. He scored his first nod back in 1984 with Starman, and was last nominated in 2017 for Hell or High Water. The actor has also been long-devoted to charitable work. In 1983, he founded the End Hunger Network, a nonprofit that works to feed hungry children around the world, and he currently acts as the spokesperson for Share Our Strength/No Kid Hungry, a campaign that fights to end childhood hunger in the U.S. Recently, Bridges appeared in Susan Kucera’s documentary Living in The Future’s Past, which deals with present-day environmental challenges.

The Cecil B. deMille Award, given annually, is traditionally awarded to a talented individual who has made a lasting impact on the world of entertainment. This year it will be accompanied by a new honor celebrating a career in television, which will be awarded to Carol Burnett (and named for her going forward). The Golden Globes, hosted by Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh, will air live on NBC from 5-8 p.m. PT/8-11 p.m. ET.