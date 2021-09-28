Jay-Z, Kid Cudi Soundtrack Gun-Slinging ‘The Harder They Fall’ Trailer With Idris Elba

Jay-Z and Kid Cudi tease a new collaborative track in the trailer for The Harder They Fall, which is also co-produced by Jay-Z alongside James Lassiter. The Western arrives in select theaters on October 22nd and will be available on Netflix beginning November 3rd.

The movie, directed by Jeymes Samuel who co-wrote the script with Boaz Yakin, stars Idris Elba as Rufus Buck and Jonathan Majors at Nat Love. It also stars Regina King, Zazie Beetz, Delroy Lindo, and LaKeith Stanfield.

The film follows two rival groups facing off after a leader of one crew is released from prison. It opens on Rufus Buck as he is being released from prison. Nat Love “an outlaw who hunts down those who trespass against him with no mercy” gathers his horseback-riding, gun-toting gang (Beetz, Edi Gathegi, R.J. Cyler’s characters) to seek revenge in the bloody trailer. Buck’s crew includes Regina King and LaKeith Stanfield’s characters.