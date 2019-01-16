Jason Reitman to Direct New ‘Ghostbusters’ Movie Set in Original Universe

Jason Reitman is directing and co-writing a new Ghostbusters movie that will be set in the same universe as the original two films, Entertainment Weekly reports.

Sony Pictures has tentatively scheduled the film for a summer 2020 release. Reitman’s father, Ivan Reitman, who directed the original 1984 Ghostbusters and its 1989 sequel, will produce the film.

“I’ve always thought of myself as the first Ghostbusters fan, when I was a six-year-old visiting the set,” the younger Reitman told EW. “I wanted to make a movie for all the other fans. This is the next chapter in the original franchise. It is not a reboot. What happened in the Eighties happened in the Eighties, and this is set in the present day.”

Reitman co-wrote the script with Gil Kenan, whose credits include a fitting mix of comedy and horror projects like Monster House and Poltergeist. While Reitman promised the new film would have “a lot of wonderful surprises and new characters,” he did not divulge any details about the plot or casting. He also did not say whether original cast members Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray or Ernie Hudson would be involved (the film’s fourth star, Harold Ramis, died in 2014).

Reitman also noted that the film would be separate from Paul Feig’s 2016 adaptation, which completely reimagined the Ghostbusters universe and boasted an all-female cast of Melissa McCarthy, Kate McKinnon, Kristen Wiig and Leslie Jones.

“I have so much respect for what Paul created with those brilliant actresses, and would love to see more stories from them. However, this new movie will follow the trajectory of the original film,” Reitman said.

Ivan Reitman also spoke about handing over the Ghostbusters universe to his son, saying, “It will be a passing of the torch both inside and out. It was a decision he had to come to himself. He worked really hard to be independent and developed a wonderful career on his own. So I was quite surprised when he came to me with Gil and said, ‘I know I’ve been saying for 10 years I’m the last person who should make a Ghostbusters movie, but… I have this idea.’ Literally, I was crying by the end of it, it was so emotional and funny.”