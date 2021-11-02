Jared Leto Transforms Into Vampire Anti-Hero in Second ‘Morbius’ Trailer

Marvel has dropped the second trailer for Morbius, which arrives in theaters on Jan. 28.

The trailer showcases Jared Leto as Dr. Michael Morbius, who goes missing for two months, only to be found in a container ship. His reemergence finds him with increased speed and a form of “bat radar” after he injects himself with a “cure” that turns out to have vampiric side effects. His transformation takes him from a person who once healed the world as a biochemist looking for a cure for his rare disease to one who kills as he thirsts for blood.

Dr. Morbius first appeared in the Spider-Man comics of 1971 where he began as a Spider-Man enemy but soon starred as an anti-hero in his own series.

Directed by Daniel Espinosa, Morbius also stars Adria Arjona, Matt Smith, and Tyrese Gibson.