 Jared Leto Becomes a 'Living Vampire' in New 'Morbius' Trailer - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1334: Adam Driver
Read Next The Best Books for Rush Fans Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Movies Movie News

Jared Leto Discovers a Taste for Blood in New ‘Morbius’ Trailer

Spider-Man offshoot set to hit theaters in July

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

Jared Leto transforms into a “living vampire” in the new trailer for the Spider-Man offshoot, Morbius, set to open July 31st.

The new film traces the origins of Dr. Michael Morbius, who first appeared in the Spider-Man comics in 1971 (he started out as a Spider-Man foe, but was soon starring as the antihero of his own series). The trailer offers a condensed version of that tale, starting with Morbius’ difficult childhood and building to his adulthood, where he’s a successful doctor bent on finding a cure for the rare blood disease that’s plagued him his whole life. In that pursuit, however, Morbius stumbles across a “cure” that has some vampiric side-effects — increased strength and speed, the ability to use echolocation and “an overpowering urge to consume blood.”

Morbius was directed by Daniel Espinosa and stars Adria Arjona, Matt Smith, Jared Harris, Tyrese Gibson and Michael Keaton.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1334: Adam Driver
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.