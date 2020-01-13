Jared Leto Discovers a Taste for Blood in New ‘Morbius’ Trailer

Jared Leto transforms into a “living vampire” in the new trailer for the Spider-Man offshoot, Morbius, set to open July 31st.

The new film traces the origins of Dr. Michael Morbius, who first appeared in the Spider-Man comics in 1971 (he started out as a Spider-Man foe, but was soon starring as the antihero of his own series). The trailer offers a condensed version of that tale, starting with Morbius’ difficult childhood and building to his adulthood, where he’s a successful doctor bent on finding a cure for the rare blood disease that’s plagued him his whole life. In that pursuit, however, Morbius stumbles across a “cure” that has some vampiric side-effects — increased strength and speed, the ability to use echolocation and “an overpowering urge to consume blood.”

Morbius was directed by Daniel Espinosa and stars Adria Arjona, Matt Smith, Jared Harris, Tyrese Gibson and Michael Keaton.