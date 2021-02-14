Jared Leto’s Joker Returns in New ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ Trailer

DC superheroes unite — and Jared Leto’s Joker returns — in the latest trailer for Zack Snyder’s Justice League, the recut version of the 2017 blockbuster premiering next month on HBO Max.

The preview teases some of the new action sequences featured in the long-awaited #SnyderCut, which also heralds the return of Leto’s short-lived take on the Joker, albeit more restrained and less tattooed than his initial Suicide Squad appearance; the Snyder cut also marks the first time Ben Affleck’s Batman and Leto’s Joker have interacted onscreen.

“In Zack Snyder’s Justice League, determined to ensure Superman’s (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions,” HBO Max said of the film.

“The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes. Now united, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and The Flash (Ezra Miller) may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League arrives on HBO Max on March 18th, three-and-a-half years after the disappointing Joss Whedon-completed version landed in theaters.