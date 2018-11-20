Rolling Stone
Janelle Monáe’s Wondaland Pictures Inks First-Look Production Deal

Wondaland and Universal to develop multi-genre content from underrepresented voices

Janelle Monae performs at the Voodoo Music Experience in City Park, in New Orleans2018 Voodoo Music Experience - Day 2, New Orleans, USA - 27 Oct 2018

Universal Pictures has entered a first-look production deal with Janelle Monáe's Wondaland Pictures.

Universal Pictures has inked a first-look production deal with Janelle Monáe‘s Wondaland Pictures, Deadline reports. The new teaming will focus on underrepresented voices and innovative perspectives for the multi-genre content it will develop.

The agreement furthers the company’s relationship following her starring role in Universal’s forthcoming Robert Zemeckis-directed film, Welcome to Marwin, which hits theaters on December 21st, and Universal affiliate Focus Features’ Harriet Tubman documentary, Harriet, which is expected in 2019.

“There is an exciting, artistic revolution taking place in our industry, and Janelle and the talented team at Wondaland are at the forefront,” Chairman of Universal Pictures Donna Langley said in a statement. “Their forward-thinking, inclusive approach to content and storytelling make them a perfect fit for our studio.”

The CEO of Wondaland, Monáe recently told Fast Company that everyone on her Wonderland team works both in the film division (Wondaland Pictures) and music division (Wondaland Records) sides along with “the endorsement side and the activism side” and it begins with a Vision Board idea.

“Say it’s an album, or a movie – we [then] bring it to the management team and say, ‘Help us execute, keep us on schedule’,” she said of the workflow. “All I want is to make sure the creative part of the enterprise is protected from people who don’t understand the metamorphosis – the many stages it takes to create art.”

