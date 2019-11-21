See Janelle Monáe in First Trailer for Horror Film ‘Antebellum’

Janelle Monáe stars in the upcoming thriller Antebellum, from the producers of Get Out and Us.

The minute-long preview doesn’t provide much insight into Antebellum’s top-secret plot, instead offering a foreboding series of images and sounds blending modern-day technologies and the pre-Civil War period — with Monae’s Veronica caught between the two realities.

“Successful author Veronica Henley (Janelle Monáe) finds herself trapped in a horrifying reality and must uncover the mind-bending mystery before it’s too late,” the film’s synopsis states.

Antebellum, written and directed by Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz (the duo behind the “Kill Jay-Z” video), also stars Marque Richardson II, Eric Lang, Jack Huston, Kiersey Clemons, Tongayi Chirisa, Gabourey Sidibe and Jena Malone. The thriller opens in theaters April 24th, 2020.

Antebellum is also the latest role in Monáe’s increasing filmography: In recent years, the singer has appeared in films like Welcome to Marwen, Moonlight, Hidden Figures and Harriet while also contributing voice roles in UglyDolls and the recent Lady and the Tramp remake. She’ll next co-star in the TV series The Glorias and the second season of Homecoming.