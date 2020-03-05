See Janelle Monáe Travel Through Time in New ‘Antebellum’ Trailer

Janelle Monáe plays an author trapped in a time-twisting mystery in the new trailer for Antebellum, the latest thriller from the producers of Get Out and Us. The thriller opens in theaters April 24th.

Arriving three months after the film’s first teaser — which, at 59 seconds, is 17 seconds longer than the trailer — the new Antebellum glimpse is even more mysterious than its predecessor, with Monáe transported between present-day and pre-Civil War era, the two realities often blurring. The trailer also scales back the horror elements that percolated in the teaser.

Antebellum’s synopsis is similarly elusive: “Successful author Veronica Henley (Janelle Monáe) finds herself trapped in a horrifying reality and must uncover the mind-bending mystery before it’s too late.”

Antebellum, written and directed by Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz (the duo behind the “Kill Jay-Z” video), also stars Marque Richardson II, Eric Lang, Jack Huston, Kiersey Clemons, Tongayi Chirisa, Gabourey Sidibe and Jena Malone.